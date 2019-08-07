British Airways passengers face delays due to IT issue with online check-in

Passengers face delays after an IT glitch with the online check-in system. Credit: PA

British Airways (BA) passengers have reported delayed and cancelled flights due to IT issues with the company's online check-in systems. Images posted on social media showed long queues of holidaymakers on Wednesday morning as well as error messages with the BA app. The airline said the system failure is affecting short-haul flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports, but customers should allow extra time at airports.

Passengers have taken to social media to voice their frustration at the delays, with some people claiming they have been stuck for hours. One passenger wrote: "Taken us an hour to check in at Gatwick this morning with british airways now on my flight to be told we can’t take off due to a system failure." Another wrote: "Been on the tarmac 3 hours in Lyon, France bc of @British_Airways computer glitch. If we get in the air, really, really hope we make our connection London to Austin." "Major computer failure with British Airways at Gatwick this morning," David Hewson wrote. "This is the queue for the queue at check-in. Currently stuck on ground cos pilot can't get data. Set off early if you have a flight."

