- ITV Report
-
Donald Trump claims his rhetoric 'brings people together' ahead of visit to mass shooting sites
Donald Trump has claimed his "rhetoric brings people together" as he faces criticism for his anti-immigrant stance in the wake of two mass shootings in the US.
The President was speaking to reporters ahead of his visit to the scene of the attacks in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas which claimed the lives of 31 people.
But Mr Trump is expected to face hostility in both the states by people who allege that the President's words have contributed to divisions in US society, a claim the president disputes.
He told reporters outside the White House: "I think my rhetoric brings people together."
Law officials have named the suspect of the El Paso shooting as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius from Allen. He has been charged with capital murder and could face the death penalty if guilty.
The attack is being handled as a domestic terrorism case, authorities said, and police are investigating whether there is a link between the shooting and racist, anti-immigrant material posted online shortly before the attack.
Speaking as he headed to Dayton, the President added: "I am concerned about the rise of any group of hate, I don't like it.
"Any group of hate, whether it's white supremacy, whether it's any kind of supremacy.
"I am very concerned about it and I'll do something about it."
Mr Trump said that Congress was making progress on possible new gun legislation and said he was looking at introducing "background checks."
But he would not embrace a call for an assault weapons ban, saying that there was no political appetite for it.
The President strongly criticised those who say he bears some responsibility for the nation's divisions, claiming they were people "looking for political gain," as he returned to political arguing ahead of his visit.
He mentioned the apparent political leanings of the shooter in the Dayton killings, suggesting the man was supportive of Democrats.
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is attending an El Paso, Texas community rally timed to clash with President Trump's visit.
An El Paso native, Mr O'Rourke will address the #ElPasoStrong event in a park on Wednesday afternoon local time, during Trump's visit.
Mr O'Rourke is also attending a morning remembrance at a high school and making an evening visit to a makeshift memorial outside the Walmart where the 22 victims were killed.
In February, while a packed Trump rally in El Paso supporting a US-Mexico border wall was taking place, O'Rourke drew thousands with his own counter speech across the street.
At the time, Mr Trump tweeted he had "trounced" Mr O'Rourke, adding the Democrat should respect victims and law enforcement and "be quiet."
Mr O'Rourke responded: "El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I."
The President will visit Dayton on Wednesday morning (local time) and El Paso in the afternoon to praise first responders and console family members and survivors.
A White House spokesperson, Hogan Gidley, said Mr Trump also wants to have a conversation about ways to head off such violence in the future.
"We can do something impactful to prevent this from ever happening again, if we come together," he said.