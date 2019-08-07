Donald Trump claims his rhetoric 'brings people together' ahead of visit to mass shooting sites

Donald Trump has claimed his "rhetoric brings people together" as he faces criticism for his anti-immigrant stance in the wake of two mass shootings in the US.

The President was speaking to reporters ahead of his visit to the scene of the attacks in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas which claimed the lives of 31 people.

But Mr Trump is expected to face hostility in both the states by people who allege that the President's words have contributed to divisions in US society, a claim the president disputes.

He told reporters outside the White House: "I think my rhetoric brings people together."

Law officials have named the suspect of the El Paso shooting as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius from Allen. He has been charged with capital murder and could face the death penalty if guilty.

The attack is being handled as a domestic terrorism case, authorities said, and police are investigating whether there is a link between the shooting and racist, anti-immigrant material posted online shortly before the attack.