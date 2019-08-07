Hormone injection helps weight loss in obese and diabetic patients, study finds

A new injection helped obese and diabetic patients lose weight in just four weeks, a small study has found.

Researchers at Imperial College London found that patients lost on average 4.4kg (10lbs) after receiving a hormone treatment.

The findings from the study also showed improvements in patients’ blood glucose, with some falling to near-normal levels.

It is estimated that one in four British adults is obese, with some undergoing a procedure called a gastric bypass to keep their weight down and improve blood sugar levels in diabetics.

But the surgery can lead to complications such as abdominal pain, chronic nausea, vomiting and debilitating low blood sugar levels.

Imperial College London’s previous research suggested that one of the reasons a gastric bypass worked well was because three hormones from the bowels are released in higher levels.

This hormone combination, dubbed GOP, reduces people’s appetite, causes weight loss and improves the body’s sugar absorption.

Researchers sought to discover if infusing patients with GOP hormones to mimic gastric bypass surgery would help weight loss and cut back high glucose levels.