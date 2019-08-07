Hundreds of Whaley Bridge residents told they can return home

Hundreds of Whaley Bridge residents have been told they can return home, nearly a week after fears over a damaged dam.

It comes as more than 1,500 people were evacuated from the Derbyshire town last Thursday following heavy rain, which damaged the Toddbrook reservoir dam.

After allowing residents to return home, Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann said the danger posed by the dam "which would have destroyed homes and livelihoods could not be underestimated".

Emergency services and the military have worked to lower water to safe levels to allow people to return.