John McDonnell: Labour would not block second Scottish independence referendum

Labour would not block a second Scottish independence vote, shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said, after Nicola Sturgeon hinted at forming a pact to keep the Conservatives out of government.

He told Iain Dale at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival that Labour "would let the Scottish people decide" if the country should be independent because "that's democracy".

He added that any decision about holding a vote would be up to the Scottish Parliament.

It followed comments reported on Tuesday by Scotland’s First Minister that the SNP would “always want to be part of a progressive alternative to a Tory government”.

Mr McDonnell said: “It will be for the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish people to decide that.

"They will take a view about whether they want another referendum. Nicola Sturgeon said by late next year or the beginning of 2021."