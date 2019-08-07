- ITV Report
John McDonnell: Labour would not block second Scottish independence referendum
Labour would not block a second Scottish independence vote, shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said, after Nicola Sturgeon hinted at forming a pact to keep the Conservatives out of government.
He told Iain Dale at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival that Labour "would let the Scottish people decide" if the country should be independent because "that's democracy".
He added that any decision about holding a vote would be up to the Scottish Parliament.
It followed comments reported on Tuesday by Scotland’s First Minister that the SNP would “always want to be part of a progressive alternative to a Tory government”.
Mr McDonnell said: “It will be for the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish people to decide that.
"They will take a view about whether they want another referendum. Nicola Sturgeon said by late next year or the beginning of 2021."
He added: "We would not block something like that. We would let the Scottish people decide. That’s democracy.
“There are other views within the party but that’s our view.”
However, Mr McDonnell said on Tuesday: “The Scottish Parliament will come to a considered view on that and they will submit that to the Government and the English Parliament itself.
“If the Scottish people decide they want a referendum, that’s for them.”
The comments come after the publication of an opinion poll suggesting the majority of Scots could back independence.
Mr McDonnell’s view contradicts that of Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard.
Mr Leonard said: "I met with John this morning, and I made clear to him that a second independence referendum is unwanted by the people of Scotland and it is unnecessary.
"The 2014 referendum was a once-in-a-generation vote.
"There is no economic case for independence, especially with the SNP's new position of ditching the pound and new policy of turbo-charged austerity to bear down on the deficit.
"On that, John McDonnell and I are in firm agreement - what Scotland needs is radical reforming Labour governments at Holyrood and Westminster."
Speaking to the Guardian, Ms Sturgeon said: “I have fought two general elections now as SNP leader, and, in both of them, I have been pretty candid.
“We would always want to be part of a progressive alternative to a Tory government. That remains the case.
“I think in politics you’ve got to be careful. But it would not be my intention, to go into a formal coalition.
She added: "But some kind of progressive alliance that could lock the Tories out of government. It wouldn’t be a blank cheque-type scenario.”
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said: "John McDonnell's comments yesterday were met with complete dismay by Labour voters in Scotland.
"Today it's becoming clear why he said it. Labour is proposing a pact with the SNP in order to parachute Jeremy Corbyn into number 10.
"The fact is this - Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell would happily sell Scotland down the river if they thought it could give them a sniff of power."