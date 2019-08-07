No-deal Brexit: Lorry drivers 'could face two day waits without food or toilets'

Lorries already face queues to enter the Port of Dover in Kent but it could get worse in the event of no deal. Credit: PA

Thousands of lorry drivers in Dover could face the "absolutely outrageous" scenario of sitting in two-day long queues without food or toilets if the UK crashes out of the EU, hauliers have warned. A Road Haulage Association (RHA) spokesman said a no-deal Brexit means drivers may end up waiting in queues for more than 48 hours with no welfare facilities. The RHA is among organisations meeting Cabinet ministers Michael Gove, Priti Patel and Grant Shapps in Dover to discuss preparations for Brexit at the border. Duncan Buchanan, policy director for the RHA in England and Wales, who met the Cabinet ministers, said: "I think people under-estimate the scale of the complexity of it." Speaking about potential delays in Dover in a no-deal scenario, he said: “I believe the reasonable best-case scenario that authorities are working on is between 24- and 48-hour delays on all vehicles.

“All vehicles, all lorries going through the port. I think that’s possibly optimistic. “I think it’s actually certainly optimistic.” He added that another concern is that there is no provision for how vans are going to be dealt with. “We have huge road delays. We have serious problems. If a lorry is caught up 24 hours on the motorway, where does the driver go to the toilet? “They’re putting in no welfare provisions whatsoever. This is absolutely outrageous that drivers can be treated like they’re completely unimportant. “There needs to be proper facilities for drivers so that their welfare is looked after,” he said. Meeting with officials in the watch tower of the port, Mr Gove asked about alternative arrangements for traffic at the border.

He said: "Obviously it's much slower, but there's no alternative route that I know is potentially capable of being instituted, or which currently exists. "So for the sake of argument, you couldn't drive to Ramsgate and get the ferry from Ramsgate - I know there isn't one at the moment - to take you?" A Border Force official replied: "It could do but it would be a very different volume of traffic." Mr Buchanan said there are 60 working days to get this sorted, adding: “It needs to be done as a matter of speed.” He said he has heard people say drivers will need to bring “picnic hampers” due to delays. “It’s ridiculous,” he said, adding: “The idea that they’re going into the bushes to go to the toilet on the side of a motorway, I mean, what planet is that on?”

He also pointed out the legal issue whereby drivers of heavy goods vehicles are limited in the amount of hours they are allowed to drive in a day. “So if they run out of working hours, they’re not allowed to drive so the queue will go in really funny and odd ways, because people are going to have to overtake people who are taking rests. “Far more complicated than the average lay person understands. “These are issues I wish I could say to you have been sorted out and have been addressed properly but they’re not,” he said. Asked if it is possible to sort these issues out in 60 days, he said the first priority is to minimise the queues.

