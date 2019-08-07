Man arrested after police medic assaulted during ‘violent’ protest

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a police medic during a “violent protest” last weekend. The medical officer was pulled to the ground and kicked in the head by a male during a rally in support of Tommy Robinson and a counter-demonstration by an anti-racism group in central London. The police appealed for the public’s assistance in identifying two males officers wanted to speak to in connection with the incident. On Tuesday evening, a 51-year-old man voluntarily attended a central London police station and was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm.

He remains in police custody. The Metropolitan Police said it was still seeking to identify a second man. Supporters of Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, staged a protest dubbed “Free Tommy Robinson” on Saturday. Hundreds of protesters gathered in Oxford Circus and marched down Regent Street, chanting “We want Tommy out”. A counter-protest by groups including Stop Tommy Robinson and Stand up to Racism was held in the same location. At around 1.20pm a group of protesters attempted to physically breach a police cordon, the Met said. It was during this incident that the police medic was assaulted. The incident was captured on the officer’s body worn video camera and footage has been circulated on social media.

Police would like to identify this man Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA