Millionaire charged over wife’s death arrested in Mexico

A millionaire charged with strangling his wife in California has been captured after being on the run for the past four years, authorities have said.

Peter Chadwick, who was the subject of widespread media coverage and was on the US Marshals’ most-wanted fugitive list, was arrested by immigration authorities in Mexico on Sunday.

He was deported to the United States where prosecutors hope he will stand trial.

Chadwick, who was born in the UK but is a naturalised US citizen, left leads for law enforcement to make it look like he fled to Canada after skipping a court appearance, but officials said they believe he was in Mexico all along.

The 55-year-old property investor from Newport Beach is charged with strangling his wife Quee Choo Chadwick, known as QC, in 2012.