Dominic Raab praises Donald Trump's 'warmth' following first US visit as foreign secretary

Dominic Raab (L) met with Donald Trump during his first tour of North America as foreign secretary. Credit: PA/AP

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has praised Donald Trump's "warmth and enthusiasm" after meeting the president during his first visit to the United States since assuming office last month. The Foreign Office said Mr Raab met the president and Vice President Mike Pence in Washington on Tuesday evening on the second leg of his tour of North America. In a brief statement, Mr Raab said: “I was delighted to meet the president and the vice president on my first visit to Washington as Foreign Secretary.

“We appreciate the president’s warmth and enthusiasm for the UK-US relationship. “The UK looks forward to working with our American friends to reach a free trade deal that is good for both countries, and co-operating on the common security challenges we face.” Earlier, in a Twitter posting, Mr Raab said that he had held “wide-ranging talks” with Mr Pence on a series of issues including China, Iran and a post-Brexit trade deal. No further details of the meeting with Mr Trump were immediately available.