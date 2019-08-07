Travel chaos after blaze on tracks near London Victoria

Commuters in London are still facing major delays this morning after a fire broke out near the tracks between Clapham and Victoria.

Southern and Gatwick Express trains could not run to or from London Victoria due to the fire, with lines reopening around 8am after fire crews put out the blaze.

But "heavy residual delays" still remain as commuters were advised to avoid travelling to Victoria at all, Southern said.

Southern Rail added: "overall journey times may still be extended by up to 60 minutes."

It comes as almost 100 of British Airways flights departing from London airports are also cancelled after computer issues affected its check-in system.