Feeling more like autumn than August this weekend with heavy rain and winds of up to 60mph set to batter UK

The weekend “will feel more like autumn than August” as Britain braces for heavy rain and high winds, according to the Met Office.

After some wet weather on Wednesday, yellow weather warnings for rain and wind come into force across large swathes of the UK on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rain on Friday will give way to gale-force winds and “unseasonable” weather as the weekend continues.

Yellow “be aware” weather warnings will be in place across all of Wales and Northern Ireland, and most of England and Scotland, on Friday and Saturday, as some places could receive more than two inches of rain.

Due to the forecast, people travelling over the weekend are being warned to expect delays and disruption to their journeys.