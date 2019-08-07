- ITV Report
Feeling more like autumn than August this weekend with heavy rain and winds of up to 60mph set to batter UK
The weekend “will feel more like autumn than August” as Britain braces for heavy rain and high winds, according to the Met Office.
After some wet weather on Wednesday, yellow weather warnings for rain and wind come into force across large swathes of the UK on Friday and Saturday.
Heavy rain on Friday will give way to gale-force winds and “unseasonable” weather as the weekend continues.
Yellow “be aware” weather warnings will be in place across all of Wales and Northern Ireland, and most of England and Scotland, on Friday and Saturday, as some places could receive more than two inches of rain.
Due to the forecast, people travelling over the weekend are being warned to expect delays and disruption to their journeys.
Met Office meteorologist Sarah Kent, said: “On Wednesday night, there is still some thunder over Scotland, but throughout the night, any heavy showers should be dropping away for most.”
She continued: “The first band of rain could bring 30mm of rain in places, and if you draw the short straw, then you could get another 30mm with the showers that follow.
“Some places might get as much as 60mm of rain.”
A yellow weather warning for wind across all of Wales and central and southern England follows on Saturday.
Although Scotland and northern England escapes the wind warning, a yellow guidance is in place for thunderstorms.
Ms Kent said “it will be unseasonably windy”, with gusts in the warning area reaching 40 or 50mph.
In more exposed areas, the winds could be even higher.
Ms Kent added: “The English Channel coast could see winds in excess of 60mph.
“Saturday is going to be a very unseasonal day, it could feel more like autumn than August.”
Boardmasters music festival in Newquay, Cornwall, was cancelled at the 11th hour in anticipation of the bad weather.
While performances at the event, which included slots from stars such as Wu-Tang Clan, Florence + The Machine and Foals, were not due to begin until Friday, doors were set to open to visitors on Wednesday.
In a statement posted on Twitter at 11pm on Tuesday, the festival said “we sincerely regret the disappointment to fans, and apologise for any disruption caused to local businesses”.
It added: “The safety of you, the fans and attendees, as well as performers and crew comes first.”