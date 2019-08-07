What the papers say – August 7

The Brexit blame game is making headlines in Wednesday’s papers, as does a “miracle flab jab”. The Independent leads on the Brexit latest, with Michael Gove blaming the EU for “refusing” to renegotiate with the UK, while the i also has Brexit news on the front page.

The Times reports that Labour and the SNP have hinted at a pact to end Boris Johnson’s prime ministership.

The Daily Express says Mr Johnson has told the EU it must back down.

The Guardian leads on a story saying social inclusion is one of the keys to fighting extremism.

The Financial Times reports on the “signs of revival” in the music industry.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail continues its campaign on dementia care.

The Daily Telegraph front page says MPs will review a controversial tax law to try to ease an NHS waiting times logjam.

The Sun leads with what it says is the “news we’ve all been weighting for” – an injection to help people lose some pounds.

The Daily Mirror leads with the story of a lottery winner who intends to put his windfall to good use, and the Daily Star features the same man.

