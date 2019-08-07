‘World’s largest parrot’ stood 1m tall and may have eaten other parrots

Scientists have discovered evidence of a giant parrot that was so large it may have feasted on its feathered friends.

Paleontologists said they have named what they believe to be the world’s largest parrot after Heracles.

Standing up to one metre tall, and with a massive beak, the bird was capable of eating far more than crackers, maybe even other parrots.

Researchers called the parrot Heracles inexpectatus to reflect its Herculean myth-like size and strength – and the unexpected nature of the discovery.

Flinders University associate professor Trevor Worthy said: “New Zealand is well known for its giant birds.

“Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies.

“But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.”