A dry day with sunny spells for much of the UK

Many places will have a dry day on Thursday with warm sunny spells and light winds.

A few showers will develop in the north, mainly across Scotland where we may see the odd heavy shower, but a few isolated light showers could form further south across northern England, the Midlands and north Wales.

In the south, skies will turn cloudier through the afternoon with outbreaks of rain reaching the far southwest by the latter part of the afternoon. The top temperature will be 25 Celsius (77 F).