Hollywood action hero Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in car in LA

Authorities said two cars crashed in the Sylmar neighbourhood, and video aired by KABC-TV shows Trejo at the crash scene.

Hollywood star Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a junction in Los Angeles .

The 75-year-old actor said he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but could not unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle, and another bystander, a young woman, was able to undo the buckle.

Together they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage.

He told reporters: "There was a lady in the front seat that was pinned and she kept screaming 'my baby, my baby' and so I went to the back seat and me and some guy that was there pulled open the back door because it was stuck."

He added: "Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else, everything. And that's the way I live."