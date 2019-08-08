Decision for Britain to leave Interrail scheme reversed after 24 hours

Britain's membership of the Interrail and EU train travel schemes will continue. Credit: PA

Britain's membership of the Interrail and EU train travel schemes will continue - just 24 hours after it was announced the UK would leave the project. Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said it renewed talks with Eurail Group, the company running the programmes, following "strong reaction to news of our departure". They were able to reach an agreement which means Britain "will be remaining part of both the Interrail and Eurail passes". The tickets allow holders to travel by train across Europe.

Interrail passes are for European citizens, while Eurail passes are for tourists from the rest of the world. The decision to continue as a member of Interrail comes just 24 hours after the RDG announced Britain would be leaving. RDG had said its members would stop participating in the programmes because it believed the separate BritRail pass is “the best option” for visitors to Britain.

