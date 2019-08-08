Fast-track spending review given go-ahead ahead of looming Brexit

Public spending and investment plans will be fast-tracked in the lead up to the looming Brexit deadline of October 31.

Chancellor Sajid Javid said he and the Prime Minister have asked for a 12-month spending round to be completed in September in a bid to free up departments to prepare for the UK's departure from the EU.

This will cover day-to-day department budgets for 2020/21, rather than a three-year period first mooted by the previous government.

Mr Javid said: “This will clear the ground ahead of Brexit while delivering on people’s priorities.”

“We will get Brexit done by October 31 and put our country on the road to a brighter future.

The Treasury added the review will pursue Mr Johnson’s desire to fund 20,000 extra police officers, increase school funding and NHS pledges.