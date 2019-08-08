Police warned not to fine harassment victims after Shana Grice murdered by stalker

Police have been warned not to hand out penalty notices in stalking and harassment cases, in the wake of a teenager’s murder shortly after being fined for wasting police time.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) made these recommendations after investigating how police handled calls for help from Shana Grice, who was being harassed by her ex-partner.

The 19-year-old was fined £90 for wasting police time by Sussex Police, after reporting her ex-boyfriend Michael Lane to officers five times in six months.

Days after her last complaint, Ms Grice was found dead in her Brighton home.

Lane had slit her throat and tried to burn her body.

As part of its final published report on the investigation, the IOPC detailed how Sussex Police responded to Ms Grice before Lane murdered her on August 25, 2016, and issued recommendations to police chiefs across England and Wales.