Train cancellations and delays of up to an hour after signal failure at Euston
A signal failure at London Euston train station has caused significant disruption to numerous railway services, leaving thousands of commuters stranded or waiting up to an hour for their trains.
Virgin Trains tweeted: "Currently expecting severe delays, alterations and cancellations to services in/out of London Euston.
"This is due to a fault with the signalling system causing all lines to be blocked at Euston until further notice. We'd advise you to travel tomorrow where possible."
According to National Rail, train services are back up and running, but commuters could face delays of up to an hour.
“Services are beginning to return to normal, however, major disruption is still to be expected and trains may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised," their website said.
Customers have been advised tickets for travel today will be accepted tomorrow.
Customers were told their tickets could be used on other, similar routes.
However, this wasn't enough for frustrated commuters to take to Twitter.
One Twitter user quipped: "Commuting is the worst thing in the world."
Another commented: "Let's start a revolution. Who's with me?"
It was only in the past couple of weeks that Euston faced a similar issue, due to the heatwave which saw services crippled and thousands of passengers inconvenienced.