Indian government slammed as Narendra Modi justifies Kashmir status downgrade

ITV News Africa Correspondent John Ray reports

People in Kashmir have entered the fourth day of being holed up in their homes as the state enters its fourth day under a tight security lock down. Locals have been surrounded by armed forces and under a communications blackout, after the Indian government revoked Kashmir's special status, stripping residents of long-held hereditary rights to jobs, scholarships and land ownership. Tensions between India and Pakistan, which also claims the divided Himalayan region have soared. Pakistan’s High Commissioner has condemned the actions of the Indian government, and sent a grave warning. “This is a time when this matter can be resolved amicably,” Mohammad Nafees Zakari told ITV News. “This is a time when India needs admonishment, condemnation and counselling, with what they’re doing at the moment. “They have chosen a very dangerous path.”

Mohammad Nafees Zakari, Pakistan’s High Commissioner. Credit: ITV News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first national address on the matter on Thursday, claiming that the downgrading of Indian-administered Kashmir from a state to a federally controlled territory will help end decades of terrorism and separatism "incited" by Pakistan. In a nationally broadcast speech, he described the changes as "historic" and assured residents the situation will soon become normal. He also said the decision to revoke Muslim-majority Kashmir’s status fulfilled the dreams of millions of patriots. Security forces have arrested 500 people in the Kashmir region,while thousands of migrant workers have been sent home. Pakistan has severed trade ties with India, and the country's railways minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad suspended the Express, or Friendship Express, train service to India.

Kashmir is surrounded by heavily armed forces. Credit: AP

Defence and security think tank RUSI believes the situation has reached the point of no return. Aaditya Dave told ITV News: “I think the move taken by the Indian government is done and dusted. “In terms of the international community, yes India is indeed an economic power and geopolitical power and it seems difficult for an international pressure to change what India has done.”

Defence and security think tank RUSI believes the situation has reached the point of no return. Credit: ITV News