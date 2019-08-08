New trade partnership with Mexico a win-win relationship, says Raab

A new partnership with Mexico could be a “win-win relationship” for the UK, Dominic Raab has claimed, saying he is “determined to seize the global opportunities beyond Europe” after Brexit. The Foreign Secretary will launch a new partnership with Mexico on Thursday aimed at boosting economic growth in the United Kingdom and in Mexico. The agreement, to be signed during the Foreign Secretary’s first official visit to Mexico City, will encourage greater political co-operation including on climate change.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It also promotes greater investment and trade in the sectors of advanced manufacturing, energy, financial services, health, education and green fiance and technology. Mr Raab said: “The new partnership that we’re launching today is an important part of our Global Britain strategy. “The UK is excited to be working with our Mexican friends to develop a win-win relationship. There are huge opportunities to boost two-way trade, create jobs, tackle poverty and inequality, and address key Mexican priorities such as strengthening transparency and reducing corruption.” Mr Raab said President Donald Trump indicated a “huge appetite” for signing a free trade deal with Britain once it has left the EU.

Mr Raab met Mike Pompeo for talks in Washington Credit: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

He said Mr Trump had been “effusive in his warmth” towards Britain and had expressed his “high regard” for Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. At a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington DC, Mr Raab said he hopes to remain “good neighbours” with the EU, but said he is “determined to seize the global opportunities beyond Europe”. Mr Raab said: “On defence, security and intelligence our countries trust each other more deeply. We work together more closely than any others.” Mr Raab added: “We will stay good friends, good neighbours, with our European partners. But we are at the same time determined to seize the global opportunities beyond Europe for the United Kingdom.”