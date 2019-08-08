No-deal Brexit during election campaign unconstitutional, warns Jeremy Corbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says no-Brexit should not happen if October 31 falls within an election campaign Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has called on the Cabinet Secretary to rule that Boris Johnson cannot force through a no-deal Brexit in the middle of a general election campaign. The Labour leader has written to Sir Mark Sedwill warning it would be an “anti-democratic abuse of power” if the Prime Minister was to deny voters a choice on Britain’s EU future in an election campaign. The move comes amid reports Mr Johnson could seek to hang on long enough to ensure Britain is out of the EU before going to the polls if he is defeated in a vote of confidence when MPs return in September. As it stands – under the latest extension to the Article 50 withdrawal process by the EU – Britain is due to leave on October 31.

Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill has been asked by Jeremy Corbyn to intervene Credit: PA

But with a wafer-thin Commons majority of just one, Mr Johnson is vulnerable to defeat if, as expected, Labour table a no-confidence motion early next month. If that happened, under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, he would have 14 days to win another vote of confidence or, if no other government could be formed, face a general election. His top adviser Dominic Cummings is said to have argued that would still allow him to set an election date after October 31, by which time the UK would be out of the EU with nothing a new government could do to stop it. In his letter to Sir Mark, Mr Corbyn said such a course of action would be “unprecedented” and “unconstitutional”.

Boris Johnson's top adviser Dominic Cummings is said to have argued an election could be delayed until after Brexit. Credit: PA