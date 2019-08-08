Train passenger who slipped on pigeon poo wins £28,000 payout

A train passenger was paid out £28,000 after it was ruled they could have Credit: PA

A train passenger was paid out £28,000 after it was ruled they could have "possibly slipped" on pigeon poo at London Paddington station. Details of the bizarre pay-out have come to light - in which the passenger hurt their leg - as part of a Freedom of Information request on how much Network Rail has paid out in slips, trips and falls over the past five years. In total, more than £950,000 was paid out by Network Rail for 290 claims for incidents at the 20 stations it manages in England and Scotland.

In some instances this included money towards claimants’ legal costs, the BBC reported. The biggest compensation payout was £40,000 after a passenger "slipped on some liquid and landed heavily on their right hip" at Charing Cross station in London.

How much have different Network Rail stations have paid out in claims? Credit: PA Graphics

Network Rail’s head of claims and insurance, Philip Thrower, said it was "a big company that takes our responsibilities seriously. "With tens of millions of people using our stations every day; only a tiny fraction of a percent experience a mishap. “If we are at fault for causing damage or injury to anyone, we rightly compensate them for those accidents and put in place new ways of working to stop them from happening again.”

In total, more than £950,000 was paid out by Network Rail for 290 claims for incidents at the 20 stations it manages in England and Scotland. Credit: PA

Among the other accidents which led to successful compensation claims include:

£17,000 for a passenger who slipped on an uneven surface while walking towards a train at Euston

£10,000 for a passenger who slipped in a large puddle of water while crossing a bridge at Leeds station

£6,000 for a passenger who slipped on “discarded tomato sauce” on the concourse at London Liverpool Street, hurting their wrist and both knees