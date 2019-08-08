Search for British girl missing in Malaysia enters fifth day

Police in Malaysia are continuing their search for a British girl missing from a resort since Sunday.

The family of Nora Quoirin, 15, have said they remain hopeful after police leading the investigation refused to rule out a “criminal element”.

Nora, who is from London, disappeared from the Dusun forest eco-resort, in southern Negeri Sembilan state.

Her family released a statement which expressing their “deepest gratitude” to the Royal Malaysia Police and others helping the search.

The force has analysed fingerprints found in a resort cottage from which Nora was reported missing, despite previously saying there were no initial signs of foul play.