Top US diplomat for Latin America resigns amid disputes over immigration policy

The Trump administration’s top diplomat for Latin America has resigned amid internal disputes over immigration policy for the region, US officials said Wednesday. Two officials and a congressional aide said Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Kimberly Breier stepped down earlier this week, although they offered differing reasons for her departure. They say Ms Breier cited personal reasons for her decision, but the two officials suggested it was prompted by differences over a recent migration accord with Guatemala. The congressional aide said Ms Breier’s departure was mainly driven by family responsibilities.

Ms Breier reportedly clashed with officials over US-Guatemala immigration policy Credit: Oliver de Ros/AP

The officials and the aide spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to publicly discuss personnel matters. The State Department had no immediate comment. The Washington Post, which first reported Ms Breier’s resignation, said she had clashed with the White House over the Guatemala accord that many human rights advocates oppose. In a tweet, US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka thanked Ms Breier for her “friendship and great service” and said she would miss working with her.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.