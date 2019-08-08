Tunnel flooded near Edinburgh blocks trains in and out of city

ScotRail has warned passengers engineers are trying to pump water out of the Winchburgh Tunnel, where the rails have been left under water.

Trains in and out of Edinburgh were hit by flooding in Linlithgow, west of the capital, which caused the line between the town and city to close.

A major railway through Edinburgh has been flooded after heavy rain over Wednesday.

The disruption comes amid a busy Edinburgh Festival Fringe season and with thousands of music fans heading to Princes Street Gardens to see Florence + The Machine.

Edinburgh Summer Sessions organisers earlier on Wednesday tweeted to inform revellers of a delay in opening the gates to the venue because of the conditions.

Services between the Scottish capital and Glasgow Queen Street High Level and Dunblane were also affected - with some passengers being taken back to Edinburgh.

Just after 8pm on Wednesday, Edinburgh Airport's Twitter account advised people to check their travel options, adding that Lothian Buses could only stop on Glasgow Road because of the conditions.

The road reopened around half an hour later.