What the papers say – August 8
The Brexit blame game continues to make headlines in Thursday’s papers, with space also given to creatures who may be living on the Moon.
The Independent leads by saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson supported a plan to deploy UK troops to Yemen when he was the foreign secretary.
The i reports that holiday makers could be in for a trying time just getting a flight, while the Daily Mail covers similar ground.
High rents and house prices are to blame for the huge number of young adults still living with their parents, according to The Times.
The Daily Express says there are steps people can take to help prevent getting dementia.
The Guardian leads with rebel MPs working on a new plan to stop Mr Johnson pursuing a no-deal Brexit on October 31 that involves forcing parliament to sit through the autumn recess.
Labour’s John McDonnell and party leader Jeremy Corbyn are very determined to stop a no-deal Brexit, the Daily Telegraph says.
The Sun leads with tiny creatures who may, or may not, be living on the Moon.
The Daily Mirror reports on an ex-gamekeeper who “runs trips for rich to kill defenceless animals”.
And the Daily Star features the cast of Friends with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp added in, because he says he learned to speak English by watching the 90s sitcom.