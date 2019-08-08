ITV News investigates the wild and dangerous species in your neighbourhood

A six-foot crocodile is kept as a pet inside a conservatory. Credit: ITV News

An investigation by ITV News has shown dangerous and wild animals kept as pets in neighbourhoods across Great Britain. Through Freedom Of Information requests to local authorities our new data reveals the exotic species that may be in your neighbourhood. It is known as the urban jungle, but few realise how many exotic creatures are living in our towns and cities. Legislation requires people wishing to keep animals categorised as dangerous to obtain a license.

A range of exotic animals are being kept as pets in households across the UK. Credit: AP/PA

These are issued by local councils, which can make checks on how they will be housed. Our findings reveal more than 200 examples where such animals are kept in residential accommodation. However, this may be only a small proportion of the country’s true population of exotic pets, as its thought many animals are being kept without licenses. This new research shows whether you have wild and dangerous neighbours living in homes near you:

Winchester : Eurasian Lynx – one of Europe’s largest predators and Gila Monsters – a poisonous lizard

: Eurasian Lynx – one of Europe’s largest predators and Gila Monsters – a poisonous lizard Winterbourne : a Mississippi Alligator

: a Mississippi Alligator Denbighshire: Cotton Top Tamarin and Spider monkeys

Cotton Top Tamarin and Spider monkeys Long Eaton : rattlesnakes, vipers and cobras



: rattlesnakes, vipers and cobras Perth and Kinross: Savannah Cats and Serval Cats

Rattlesnakes are the choice of pets for a few British households. Credit: AP

Basildon: two Capuchin Monkeys and one Savannah Cat

two Capuchin Monkeys and one Savannah Cat Bolsover: 21 snakes (including Rattlesnakes and Cobras)

21 snakes (including Rattlesnakes and Cobras) Bristol: 16 snakes (Vipers)

16 snakes (Vipers) Bromsgrove: 18 snakes (including Rattlesnakes, Cobras, Adders and Vipers)

18 snakes (including Rattlesnakes, Cobras, Adders and Vipers) Calderdale: 16 snakes (including Rattlesnakes and Cobras)

16 snakes (including Rattlesnakes and Cobras) Canterbury: one Capuchin monkey and two Savannah Cats and Caimans

one Capuchin monkey and two Savannah Cats and Caimans Castle Point Borough (Essex): two Capuchin monkeys and Beaded Lizards + 19 snakes (including Rattlesnakes, Vipers and Cobras)

two Capuchin monkeys and Beaded Lizards + 19 snakes (including Rattlesnakes, Vipers and Cobras) Cheshire West and Chester: Ring-tailed Lemurs and Lechwe (antelope)

Ring-tailed Lemurs and Lechwe (antelope) Denbighshire: Cotton Top Tamarin and Spider Monkey

Cotton Top Tamarin and Spider Monkey Durham: Bengal Cat and Bison

Bengal Cat and Bison Elmbridge: Serval Cat and Hybrid Savannah Cat

Serval Cat and Hybrid Savannah Cat Long Eaton (Erewash): 24 snakes (including Rattlesnakes, Cobras + Vipers)

24 snakes (including Rattlesnakes, Cobras + Vipers) Great Yarmouth: Ring-tailed Lemurs

A cotton-top tamarin is being kept as a pet in Denbighshire. Credit: AP

A six foot crocodile, named Caesar, is one of the exotic animals kept as a pet inside a conservatory in a home in Kent:

When asked what his neighbours think about his pet crocodile Caesar living nearby, Chris Weller told ITV News “they all know he’s here”, and added “no neighbours have gone missing since he’s been here anyway!”

Caesar the crocodile lives in a conservatory. Credit: ITV News

Stephanie Jayson, RSPCA senior scientific officer RSPCA told ITV News it is important people do their research before taking on a wild or dangerous animal. "Exotic pets are essentially wild animals, non-domesticated animals kept in captivity, so their needs are no different to how they would be in the wild," she said. "So it's really important that anyone who does keep these animals, thoroughly does their research using expert sources before taking one on. "