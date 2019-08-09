Blood clotting factors may help fight superbugs, research suggests

The processes that help wounds heal after injuries may be able to help in the fight against superbugs.

Coagulation factors which are involved in blood clotting could potentially offer new strategies for combating multi-drug resistant bacteria, scientists say.

Infections caused by these bacteria pose an urgent public risk as there is a lack of effective drugs to tackle them, the study published in Cell Research sets out.

A deficiency in coagulation factors – like in haemophilia patients – has been associated with diseases such as sepsis and pneumonia.

Researchers say this has led to the suggestion these factors may also have a role in anti-infection mechanisms.