David Luiz did not go on strike before Arsenal move, insists Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard says David Luiz did not go on strike and was not ostracised before his surprise departure to London rivals Arsenal.

Brazilian defender Luiz missed a day's training with the Blues before completing a deadline-day move to Unai Emery's Gunners for a reported £8million.

The 32-year-old spent six-and-a-half seasons across two spells with the Blues, winning six major trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League.

Lampard, who was a team-mate of Luiz's during his playing career at Stamford Bridge, said the deal was done on amicable terms.

"We had some conversations over the last week, honest conversations because I know David well. And I think the conclusion of that was that he moved on," said Lampard.

"There certainly wasn't any strikes. I'll make that clear straight away. And in terms of fall-outs, no, there weren't. There were honest conversations.

"As a player, I always respected honesty from a manager whatever the news. And I think I got that back from David hence why he ends up moving on to Arsenal. There were no strikes.

"The day that David didn't train was a decision that I made because we were in the middle of this where we were talking and it was quite clear which way it was going. But that was not a strike, or a punishment, or being ostracised at all.

"It was just probably what worked for that day and now we know the deal is done."

Arsenal had been in market for a centre-back having struggled in that position last term and subsequently sold wantaway Frenchman Laurent Koscielny to Bordeaux.

Lampard, who was unable to strengthen his squad during the transfer window because of Chelsea's transfer ban, accepts allowing players to join divisional rivals is part of the game.