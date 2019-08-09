Eight out of 10 UK areas lack full 4G coverage, says Which?

Millions of people are at risk of mobile signal blackouts because their area is not adequately served by full 4G coverage, Which? has reported. Research carried out by the consumer group has found that eight in 10 areas do not have consistent 4G mobile coverage from all four of the UK’s operators – EE, O2, Three and Vodafone. Based on parliamentary constituencies, it said 524 out of 650 are affected.

Rural Scotland and Wales still suffer from Britain’s lowest levels of mobile coverage, while parts of Sheffield, Essex, Brighton, Cardiff, Milton Keynes and Leeds were identified as being short of comprehensive 4G from the main providers, according to a Which? analysis of Ofcom’s Connected Nations data. The Government has committed to increasing geographic mobile coverage to 95% of the UK by 2022. Mark Hawthorne, chairman of the Local Government Association (LGA) People and Places Board, said that the Government needs to hold operators to account in any deals they strike to “ensure that our communities and businesses receive the world class connectivity they deserve”. “To prosper in the digital age, residents and businesses need access to fast and reliable digital connectivity at home, at work and while on the move,” he explained. “High quality and consistent mobile coverage is a vital part of this, and can only be achieved if our communities are served by all four major mobile operators not just one or two.”

Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA