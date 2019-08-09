UK Weather Forecast: Heavy, thundery showers for some, with gales across the south.

Tonight:Rain across Scotland will gradually ease and clear northwards, leaving a scattering of showers across the UK. The showers will be thundery at times, with some heavy downpours across parts of the north. Windy in the south with gales developing.

Saturday:Very windy across the south with both coastal and inland gales, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Further north occasional heavy, slow-moving showers, with a risk of hail and thunder.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Winds will ease Sunday, but remaining unsettled throughout the period, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, these heavy at times. Cooler than normal with some chilly nights.