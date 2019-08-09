Huddersfield Town charged after Paddy Power sponsorship stunt

Huddersfield's pre-season shirt stunt has seen them handed a Football Association misconduct charge.

The Terriers were widely-criticised for a sash-style shirt which bore the logo of a controversial bookmaker when they unveiled it as their new home shirt in the middle of July.

They wore the shirt in a friendly against Rochdale on July 17, with the logo appearing to exceed the Football Association's guidelines of 250 square centimetres.

Town and the bookmaker later admitted to the stunt before bringing out a new, sponsor-free kit for the current season.