Huddersfield Town charged after Paddy Power sponsorship stunt
Huddersfield's pre-season shirt stunt has seen them handed a Football Association misconduct charge.
The Terriers were widely-criticised for a sash-style shirt which bore the logo of a controversial bookmaker when they unveiled it as their new home shirt in the middle of July.
They wore the shirt in a friendly against Rochdale on July 17, with the logo appearing to exceed the Football Association's guidelines of 250 square centimetres.
Town and the bookmaker later admitted to the stunt before bringing out a new, sponsor-free kit for the current season.
What are the rules when it comes to advertising on shirts?
According to FA regulations, advertising is acceptable on the playing kit as long it fits the following criteria:
- One single area not exceeding 250 square centimetres on the front of the shirt
- One single area not exceeding 100 square centimetres on the back of the shirt
- One single area not exceeding 100 square centimetres on each sleeve of the shirt, between the shoulder seam and the elbow (provided Affiliated Association or Competition Rules so permit)
- One single area not exceeding 100 square centimetres on the back of the shorts
- Once only on each sock tie-up providing it does not exceed an area of 100 square centimetres.
Other clubs, including Newport County and Motherwell, also appear to have signed up to sponsorship with Paddy Power without the firm’s logo on their shirt.
"Huddersfield Town FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA's Kit and Advertising Regulations," a statement read.
"It is alleged that playing kit worn by its first team during a pre-season friendly against Rochdale AFC on 17 July 2019 was in breach of FA Regulation C.2(i).
"The club has until 16 August 2019 to provide a response."