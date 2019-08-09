Lib Dems and some Tories to support no-confidence motion, Sir Vince Cable says

The Liberal Democrats and a “significant number” of Tories would support a no-confidence motion in the Government, according to former business secretary Sir Vince Cable.

The ex-leader of the Liberal Democrats said the UK has been in a constitutional crisis “for quite a long time”.

Speaking on BBC’s Newsnight, Sir Vince said there would be wide support for an “emergency administration” to take over if Prime Minister Boris Johnson loses a motion of no confidence.

Asked whether the UK is facing a constitutional crisis, Sir Vince said: “I think we are already in one. We have been in one for quite a long time.”