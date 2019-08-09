Man, 56, charged over policeman ‘stab’ attack

A 56-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a policeman was stabbed in the head.

Muhammed Rodwan, of Villiers Close, Luton, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon after the attack in Leyton, east London, at around midnight on Thursday.

Rodwan will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.

The officer, 28, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

He managed to taser his attacker despite being brutally injured in the “sudden and brutal” assault which lasted just seconds.

The attack happened after the patrol officer tried to stop a van suspected of having no insurance.