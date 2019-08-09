Family of policeman attacked with machete 'incredibly proud' of officer's bravery

PC Stuart Outten was attacked in Leyton at around midnight on Thursday. Credit: PA

The family of the policeman stabbed in the head during a machete attack in Leyton said they are "incredibly proud" of the officer's bravery. PC Stuart Outten, 28, was attacked after he tried to stop a van suspected of having no insurance. Despite suffering injuries to his head and hand, PC Outten managed to Taser his attacker.

In a statement, the victim’s family said: “We are incredibly proud of the bravery Stuart showed during the incident. “Although there are risks associated with his job, we would never have expected something like this to happen.” PC Outten, who has around a decade of police experience, was treated by colleagues and paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition. He was treated for a wound to the side of his head, requiring stitches, and needs an operation to a hand injury he suffered while trying to fend off the attack.

Muhammad Rodwan, 56, has been charged with PC Outten's attempted murder. Credit: PA

Muhammad Rodwan, 56, has been charged with PC Outten's attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon following the incident just after midnight on Thursday. Rodwan, from Luton, appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court in east London on Friday morning, wearing a grey-issue prison tracksuit. He was brought into the dock wearing handcuffs before speaking to confirm his name, date of birth, that he has no address, and that his nationality is British. Rodwan showed no emotion as he sat staring straight ahead during the brief hearing, which lasted around four minutes. He did not apply for bail and he will remain in custody until his next appearance at the Old Bailey on September 6.

The incident prompted outrage from policing leaders and politicians, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan branding it a “sickening attack”. Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh said: “Police officers across London are out there every day at risk protecting the public – and sadly, yet again, a Metropolitan Police officer has suffered a severe injury on duty. “Enough is enough. Police officers should be going home at the end of their shifts. Not to hospital.” Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “Absolutely horrified by the shocking stabbing of one of our brave police officers in Leyton.

