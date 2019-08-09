More than 100 evacuated due to fire in Crewe retirement apartment complex

Around 150 residents at a retirement complex have been evacuated from their homes after the building was ravaged by fire, police said.

Firefighters have been battling through the night to stop the blaze from spreading with people living in nearby homes also asked to leave due to the fire and smoke.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 4.30pm on Thursday to reports of the fire at the Beechmere complex in Rolls Avenue, Crewe.