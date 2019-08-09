Neymar rape case closed over lack of evidence

An investigation of rape against star footballer Neymar has ended after a Brazilian judge accepted the recommendation by prosecutors that it be closed over a lack of evidence.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade went to Sao Paulo police to accuse Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. No complaint was filed with French police.

Judge Ana Paula Vieira de Moraes issued an order closing the case late on Thursday after earlier in the day Sao Paulo state prosecutors Flavia Merlini and Estefania Paulin said they agreed with a July 30 decision by police not to bring charges.