No-deal Brexit branded 'an absolute disaster' by Tory minister George Freeman

Two weeks on and are we seeing the first ripples of dissent in Boris Johnson's government?

Judging by an interview given by the Transport Minister George Freeman, the answer is yes.

He told a HuffPost podcast that if the UK were to leave the EU with no deal, and continued to trade on WTO terms, it would be an "absolute disaster".

He went on to say the Conservatives could be out of power for two decades as a result - and suggested that a General Election now would be a "huge gamble" because his party had lost so much support to the Liberal Democrats.

He said: "It may be that the last three years have over-stretched the elastic and the Conservative Party will lose many of its professional, public service, commuter moderate centrists to the Lib Dems.

"No one knows, it's a huge gamble."