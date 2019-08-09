Number 10 bans staff leave up to Brexit day fuelling election speculation

Boris Johnson’s chief strategic adviser Sir Edward Lister emailed all special advisers. Credit: PA

Downing Street has cancelled all leave for government advisers in the run up to the scheduled Brexit day of October 31. Boris Johnson’s chief strategic adviser Sir Edward Lister emailed all special advisers on Thursday informing them that no holidays should be booked until the end of October. The move is likely to fuel speculation that ministers are preparing the ground for a general election after MPs return to Westminster in September. In his email, seen by The Guardian, Sir Edward told staff there had been "some confusion about taking holiday".

He said no leave should be booked until October 31 and that compensation would be considered “on case by case basis” for those who already had holidays booked. “There is serious work to be done between now and October 31 and we should be focused on the job,” the email said. Michael Gove responded to speculation the cancellation of holidays was down to a forthcoming general election, saying he did not want to see a general election in the autumn. He said: "I don't want a general election because I believe it is important that we get on with delivering Brexit and also ensure that the other opportunities that the Prime Minister has made clear that he wants the United Kingdom to enjoy can be provided "That's why we are concentrating not just on making sure that we leave in good order on October 31, we are also making sure that there is investment in additional resources for the NHS, more police on the streets and also ensuring that our education system across the United Kingdom gets the extra investment that it needs as well."