Police name teenage girl who died after Clacton sea rescue as Malika Shamas

A teenager who died after she was pulled from the sea in Essex has been named by police as Malika Shamas from Luton.

The 14-year-old and two of her relatives, an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl, were rescued at Clacton-on-Sea on Thursday afternoon.

The man remains in hospital in a critical condition and the 15-year-old girl is in a stable condition, Essex Police said on Friday.

The force said officers are continuing to support Malika’s family.

Ms Bryant, a carer from Wivenhoe, said the three teenagers were with a group of up to 30 people at the beach.

On Friday, floral tributes had been attached to railings by the beach.