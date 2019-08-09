Here's the timetable a snap general election would need to follow

A snap general election this autumn would need to follow a strict timetable by law, even if it was triggered by a vote of no confidence in the government.

MPs return to the Commons from their summer recess on September 3.

This is the earliest opportunity for a motion of no-confidence to be tabled by the Opposition.

The motion would most likely be debated on the following day, September 4, ending with a vote.

If the motion is passed, and a majority of MPs voted to say they did not have confidence in Boris Johnson’s government, a 14-day period would be automatically triggered beginning at midnight on the same day.

During these 14 days, MPs have the chance to form a new government that can win a vote of confidence.

If the 14-day period was triggered on September 4, it would end on September 18.