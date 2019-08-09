UK's economy shrinks for the first time in seven years, official figures reveal

From April to June this year, the UK's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.2 per cent, the Office for National Statistics revealed. Credit: PA

The UK's economy shrunk by 0.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 - the first time it has experienced negative growth in seven years. The negative growth has come as a shock to Bank of England forecasters, who had projected the economy to stagnate on 0 per cent growth. The UK will officially be in a recession if the economy suffers another period of negative growth in the next quarter.

Rob Kent Smith, head of GDP at the ONS, said: “GDP contracted in the second quarter for the first time since 2012 after robust growth in the first quarter. “Manufacturing output fell back after a strong start to the year, with production brought forward ahead of the UK’s original departure date from the EU. “The construction sector also weakened after a buoyant beginning to the year, while the often-dominant service sector delivered virtually no growth at all.”

The contraction in the UK economy comes after 0.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter. Manufacturing recorded its highest pickup since the 1980s between January and March. The ONS said companies had been building up additional goods in the first quarter in anticipation of the original Brexit deadline, set in March. But now that Brexit has been pushed back until October 31, firms which spent the first three months stockpiling look to have been using up their stores before building up new reserves.

Chancellor Sajid Javid played down the latest figures, saying the "fundamentals" of the UK economy were "strong. He said: “This is a challenging period across the global economy, with growth slowing in many countries. "But the fundamentals of the British economy are strong – wages are growing, employment is at a record high and we’re forecast to grow faster than Germany, Italy and Japan this year. “The government is determined to provide certainty to people and businesses on Brexit – that’s why we are clear that the UK is leaving the EU on 31 October. “I’ve announced an accelerated Spending Round so ministers can focus on delivering Brexit, while also delivering the investment we promised in priority areas like schools, police and our NHS.”

