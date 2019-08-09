UK braces for windy and wet weekend as Met Office issues yellow warning

Some are enjoying the winds, but many suffer from the wet and windy weekend. Credit: PA

The UK should prepare for some potentially disruptive weather conditions in the next 24 to 36 hours as an unusually deep area of low pressure for the time of year brings spells of heavy rain and strong winds. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning ('Be Aware') for rain covering all but the far north west and the far south east of the UK with the worst affected areas expected to be parts of northern Scotland where around 40-60mm rain could fall in the next 24 hours. The first warning beginning at 15:00 on Friday covers West Wales, Devon & Cornwall and the Channel coast as far east as Worthing.

Friday weather forecast sees scattered showers with sunny spells. Credit: PA

As the low-pressure system begins to move eastwards a second warning will come into force for all-day Saturday, covering the whole of Wales and southern and central England as far north as Blackpool, Huddersfield and Grimsby. Parts of northern England, southern and eastern Scotland and Northern Ireland should also be prepared for slow moving thunderstorms through Saturday and lasting into the first part of Sunday. A yellow warning is in force all day on Saturday until 6am on Sunday morning.

Storms are to hit northeast England this weekend. Credit: PA

It is worth noting that whilst this level of wind and rain would not generate a weather warning in the autumn and winter months, with the trees in full leaf and vulnerable to being brought down by strong winds, so many more people on the roads travelling to holiday destinations, holidaymakers camping and caravanning and many more outside events planned, the potential impacts of this unseasonal weather are much more significant. You are advised to keep up to date with the latest weather advised and check before you travel.

Strong winds could batter parts of the UK this weekend. Credit: PA

Today: Rain, heavy at times, clearing northwards, but persisting in northern and eastern Scotland. A mix of sunny spells, but also some heavy and possibly thundery showers will follow on behind. Feeling warm and humid for many, but increasingly windy. Tonight: Rain across Scotland gradually easing, leaving a scattering of showers across the UK. The showers will be heavy and thundery at times, with coastal gales developing in the south. Saturday: Very windy in the south, with a mix of sunny spells and well scattered showers. Elsewhere, heavy and slow-moving showers will develop, with a risk of hail and thunder.

Saturday weather forecast sees windy weather in the south with sunny spells. Credit: PA

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Staying changeable throughout the period, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers generally heaviest and most frequent in the north. Breezy on Sunday and Monday.