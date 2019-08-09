UK Weather Forecast: Unsettled today with heavy rain in places. Increasingly windy.

Today:Rain, heavy at times, clearing northwards, but persisting in northern and eastern Scotland. A mix of sunny spells, but also some heavy and possibly thundery showers will follow on behind. Feeling warm and humid for many, but increasingly windy.

Tonight:Rain across Scotland gradually easing, leaving a scattering of showers across the UK. The showers will be heavy and thundery at times, with coastal gales developing in the south.

Saturday:Very windy in the south, with a mix of sunny spells and well scattered showers. Elsewhere, heavy and slow-moving showers will develop, with a risk of hail and thunder.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Staying changeable throughout the period, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers generally heaviest and most frequent in the north. Breezy on Sunday and Monday.