Voice of missing British girl Nora Quoirin’s mother played in Malaysian forest

A voice recording of the mother of a British girl missing in Malaysia has been played in dense forest near where she disappeared on Sunday. Meabh Quoirin says “Nora darling, Nora I love you, Mum is here,” on the recording. Nora, who has special needs,disappeared from the Dusun forest eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state. A search team of 200 is using megaphone-amplified recordings of Nora’s close family members.

The voice of Meabh Quoirin is played out via a loudspeaker. Credit: APTN

Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop told Malaysian publication The Star that Ms Quoirin’s voice was used first as she is closest to Nora. He also said the missing 15-year-old’s family members are not part of the search operations for security reasons. Mr Mohamad said Nora was believed to have climbed out of her resort room window. “An able-bodied or normal person would be weak by the fifth day, and that is why we need to find the victim as soon as possible,” he said.

Meabh Quoirin pictured with her daughter Nora. Credit: Family handout/PA

Nora’s photograph is being handed out at roadblocks in the area. Her family has said they remain hopeful after police leading the investigation refused to rule out a “criminal element”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.