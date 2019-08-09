Worldwide tuberculosis epidemic ‘leaving legacy of chronic lung disease’

More than a third of patients successfully cured of tuberculosis (TB) have developed permanent lung damage, according to new research.

The study was carried out by scientists at the University of Dundee, working alongside doctors in hospitals and medical centres across India.

It suggests those cured of the bacteria with antibiotics were at risk and, in worst case scenarios, had large holes in the lungs called cavities and widening of the airways called bronchiectasis.

Researchers say the figure shows the epidemic is “leaving a legacy of chronic lung disease”.

Professor James Chalmers, GSK/British Lung Foundation professor of respiratory research at the university, is lead author of the study.