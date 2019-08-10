One million ordered to leave home after Typhoon Lekima rips through China

One million people have been told to leave their homes and 18 people have been reportedly killed after Typhoon Lekima stuck the coast south of Shanghai.

Another 14 people are missing after Lekima hit land in Zhejiang province, state media said.

It added more than 200 houses collapsed and 3,200 were damaged.

The super storm has brought winds of 116mph (187kmph) to the eastern region of China.

Local media said a river was blocked by a landslide then rose 10 metres before breaking through the debris, flooding homes.

Video from Zhejiang Province shows the moment a family was rescued by emergency services after water deluged their street.