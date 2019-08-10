Advertisement

Call for answers after power cut dominate Saturday's front pages

The power cut dominates Saturday's newspaper front pages.

Most of the Saturday editions of today's newspapers carry the story of how Britain was plunged into darkness after a National Grid failure.

The weekend edition of the I leads on power cut chaos after much of Britain was plunged into darkness by a National Grid failure.

Ofgem is now demanding a report into how the blackout happened.

The Telegraph takes the same top line, leading on the blackout across homes in the UK.

The Independent reports calls from Ofgem for a report into how the power cut happened.

The Guardian leads with a crisis in front line recruitment for the Army, saying hiring for roles has all but collapsed.

The Daily Mail leads on an investigation into a tycoon's £100,000 deal with members of the Royal family to give advice and contacts to a Hong Kong businessman.

The Times leads on a new fund to "bailout" businesses affected by Brexit.

The Financial Times looks at the reverse of Britain's economy after new government figures showed it is in decline.

Chancellor Sajid Javid has said he does not think the economy is in a slow down.

