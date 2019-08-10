- ITV Report
-
'Our war against nature must end' Climate activist Greta Thunberg visits damaged German forest
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has visited a German forest at risk of being destroyed by a nearby mine.
Hambach forest in western Germany has been at the centre of an ongoing dispute as activists claim utility giant RWE and their lignite pit is damaging the area.
Experts proposed the end of coal by 2028 in Germany, which was approved by the government, in a move designed to save the forest.
However activists say RWE is endangering what is left of the forest by pumping out groundwater.
Miss Thunberg met with environmental protesters at the site on Saturday and demanded that “our war against nature must end today”.
The 16-year-old said seeing the mine disturbed her deeply.
In March, she dedicated an award received from the German media to those "protecting the Hambach Forest and the climate activists who fight to keep the fossil fuels in the ground everywhere”.
The unseasonably dry and warm weather has left swathes of dead and dying trees across Germany.
Officials say droughts, wildfires and hungry beetles destroyed 270,000 acres of forest in Germany in 2018, and the damage this year could be even worse.