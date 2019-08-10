'Our war against nature must end' Climate activist Greta Thunberg visits damaged German forest

Greta Thunberg visits the ancient Hambach Forest near the city of Kerpen in western Germany. Credit: AP

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has visited a German forest at risk of being destroyed by a nearby mine. Hambach forest in western Germany has been at the centre of an ongoing dispute as activists claim utility giant RWE and their lignite pit is damaging the area. Experts proposed the end of coal by 2028 in Germany, which was approved by the government, in a move designed to save the forest.

Miss Thunberg stands in front of the open-cast lignite pit during a visit the ancient Hambach Forest Credit: Oliver Berg/dpa via AP

However activists say RWE is endangering what is left of the forest by pumping out groundwater. Miss Thunberg met with environmental protesters at the site on Saturday and demanded that “our war against nature must end today”. The 16-year-old said seeing the mine disturbed her deeply.

Miss Thunberg said she had been ‘disturbed’ by what she had seen in the forest Credit: Oliver Berg/AP